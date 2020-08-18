Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday released veteran defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who underwent season-ending surgery on his ruptured right quadriceps tendon only a few hours before being waived.

The team had an injury waiver on McCoy's quad, which ruptured Monday during the Cowboys' first padded practice of training camp. The six-time Pro Bowl selection had surgery on the tendon Tuesday morning.

The move doesn't prevent McCoy from re-signing with the Cowboys in the future. The organization said it was open to bringing back the interior defensive lineman next year.

"I know Gerald in just the short time that we got to know him," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told reporters Tuesday afternoon. "But knowing from our studies, he'll push. He's a warrior and he'll get back.

"In my opinion, he'll end up playing for the Dallas Cowboys, albeit not this year. But I see him putting on a [Cowboys] uniform in the future."

McCoy signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Cowboys in March. There was an injury waiver as part of the agreement that would negate the deal if he had any trouble with chronic tendinitis in his right knee or quadriceps.

McCoy will be allowed to keep his $3 million signing bonus. The franchise will save about $3.3 million this season following his release.

Earlier Tuesday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters he believed McCoy would continue to be around the team as he rehabs.

"That was part of our conversation," McCarthy said. "He expressed not only the desire, but he was going to be here and be a part of what we've started here."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected McCoy with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He spent his first nine seasons in Tampa Bay before joining the Carolina Panthers last season.

McCoy has missed more than three games in a single season only once in his professional career. He has recorded 334 total tackles, 59.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 23 passes defensed in 139 career games.