Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Veteran ESPN anchor Steve Levy and analysts Brian Griese and Louis Riddick will join the Monday Night Football booth for the 2020 season, the network announced Monday.

The three-man commentary team will make their debut during the Denver Broncos' home game against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 14, the second game of ESPN's doubleheader that night.

Advertisement

"Steve, Brian and Louis are trusted voices of the NFL whose knowledge and love of football connects with fans," Connor Schell, ESPN executive vice president of content, said in a statement Monday.

"We are thrilled that they will join Lisa Salters to make up our new Monday Night Football team and share their passion and insight with football fans in what promises to be a great broadcast each week."

The trio of Levy, Griese and Riddick manned ESPN's Monday Night Football booth last season for the then-Oakland Raiders' matchup against the Broncos in Week 1. They replace the duo of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland.

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit -- the network's lead college football broadcasting team -- will make their NFL debut in Week 1. The duo will call the Pittsburgh Steelers-New York Giants game in the first part of ESPN's MNF doubleheader.

"Chris and Kirk are commentators at the top of their game and have thrilled college football fans for many years," Schell said. "We are looking to add new opportunities to their expansive portfolios and are confident that NFL fans will be just as excited to hear one of the most prolific broadcasting duos on Monday Night Football."

Week 2 will take Levy, Griese and Riddick to the Raiders' first home game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where they will host the New Orleans Saints. In Week 3, the trio will head to Baltimore for the Ravens' matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.