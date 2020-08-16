Former New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) has spent time with every AFC East team in his NFL career, except for the New York Jets. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- With injuries starting to pile up at the position, the New York Jets are signing former New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Sunday that Hogan agreed to terms with the Jets. Financial details of the agreement weren't disclosed.

Due to the league's coronavirus protocols, it will take a few days before Hogan is cleared to practice with the Jets.

"He's somebody whose name has come up quite a bit," Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters Sunday. "He's a guy who can come in and pick up the offense very quickly. Obviously, we competed against him quite a bit. He's a good fit for us."

Hogan, 32, has spent time with every AFC East team in his NFL career, except for the Jets. He played for the Buffalo Bills (2012-15) and Patriots (2016-18) and was on the Miami Dolphins' roster (2011-12), but he never appeared in a game with the club.

Hogan, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, signed with the Carolina Panthers last year but appeared in only seven games because of a knee injury. He spent time on injured reserve and finished with eight receptions for 67 yards.

Until Hogan is cleared to participate in training camp, the Jets only have eight healthy receivers on their roster. Rookie wideout Denzel Mims missed the first two days of training camp due to a hamstring injury, while Vyncint Smith missed Sunday's practice because of a core injury.

As of now, the Jets' only proven receivers on the roster are Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman. The franchise lost top receiver Robby Anderson in free agency, released the oft-injured Quincy Enunwa and opted against re-signing Demaryius Thomas.

"People might not know who they are right now, but we had some good, young players last year that developed and they're giving themselves a shot to contribute with us this year," Gase said.