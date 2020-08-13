Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks released rookie cornerback Kemah Siverand earlier this week after he was caught attempting to sneak a female visitor into the team's hotel.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Thursday that Siverand tried to sneak the woman into the building by disguising her as a player. According to NFL Media, the visitor was wearing Seahawks gear in an attempt to fool security.

Advertisement

The Seahawks announced the release of Siverand on Tuesday but didn't disclose why the rookie defensive back was let go. Siverand's attempt to welcome the woman into the team hotel was a violation of team rules, especially during a training camp that is taking place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The @Seahawks made one roster move this afternoon. https://t.co/FQwrBgXF6G— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 11, 2020

Siverand went undrafted out of Oklahoma State earlier this year. He received a $2,000 signing bonus from the Seahawks -- the third-smallest bonus among the team's 17 undrafted free agents.

Former Maryland wide receiver Deon Long was waived for a similar transgression during the Los Angeles Rams' training camp in 2016, which was shown on that year's edition of the HBO series Hard Knocks.