Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce holds the Lombardi Trophy after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Kelce is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro choice.

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs and five-time Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce have reached an agreement on a multiyear contract extension.

League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and Yahoo Sports on Thursday that Kelce agreed to a four-year, $57 million deal with the Chiefs. According to ESPN, the extension includes about $25 million in guarantees.

The extension will keep Kelce in Kansas City for the next six seasons. He had two years left on the five-year, $46 million contract he signed with the franchise in January 2016.

The average annual value of Kelce's pact is slightly less than what San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle will receive after agreeing to a five-year, $75 million extension earlier Thursday. Kelce and Kittle are widely considered the league's top players at the position.

Kelce becomes the third prominent player that the Chiefs -- who at one point had only $177 in available salary-cap space -- have signed to a long-term extension this off-season. Last month, the team locked up franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the richest deal in sports history and gave star defensive lineman Chris Jones a four-year, $80 million pact.

Kelce, 30, has recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last four seasons, becoming the first tight end to do so. In the 2019 campaign, he led all players at the position in receptions (97) and receiving yards (1,229) while notching five touchdowns.

Kelce has been named All-Pro in each of the past four years and was selected to the NFL 2010s All-Decade team.