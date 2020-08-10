Former Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jatavis Brown (57) was placed on the reserve/retired list on Sunday after he played four seasons in the NFL. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jatavis Brown has retired at age 26.

The Eagles placed Brown on the reserve/retired list on Sunday after the young linebacker decided to move on from football.

Brown's abrupt retirement follows just four NFL seasons. Brown was a fifth-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a one-year contract with the Eagles this off-season.

Brown had been scheduled to make just over $1 million this season, with $550,000 guaranteed.

The University of Akron product had 10 total tackles and a fumble recovery in 13 games last season. Brown had a career-high 97 total tackles, five passes defensed, four tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and a sack in 15 games in 2018, when he also earned 10 starts for the Chargers.

T.J. Edwards, Nate Gerry, Davion Taylor, Duke Riley, Dante Olson, Alex Singleton and Shaun Bradley are the linebackers who remain on the Eagles' roster ahead of the 2020 season.

The Eagles will play the Washington football team in their first game of the season at 1 p.m. EDT Sept. 13 in Landover, Md.