Former Washington wide receiver Josh Doctson (18) signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets earlier this off-season. He became the third Jets player to opt out.

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Rashaan Melvin and New York Jets wide receiver Josh Doctson have opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns, bringing the NFL's opt-out total to 66 players as its deadline passed Thursday.

Melvin, who signed a one-year contract with the Jaguars in March, became the team's third defensive player to sit out this season. He was expected to compete with third-year pro Tre Herndon to start alongside rookie first-round pick C.J. Henderson in 2020.

Melvin, 30, had been at the Jaguars' practice facility all week and informed the team of his decision Thursday. Defensive lineman Al Woods and edge rusher Lerentee McCray previously opted out of the season.

Meanwhile, Doctson became the third Jets player to voluntarily opt out, joining former Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley and backup offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi.

Doctson, a former first-round pick by the Washington Football Team, signed a one-year deal with the Jets in February.

In total, 66 players decided to opt out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns, the league announced Thursday after its 4 p.m. EDT deadline passed.

Twenty offensive linemen and 11 defensive linemen opted out, accounting for nearly half of the league's total. The New England Patriots saw eight players opt out, more than any other team.

Players with a medical opt-out will receive a $350,000 stipend, while those voluntarily opting out will be eligible for a $150,000 salary advance.