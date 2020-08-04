Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman P.J. Hall (92) has appeared in 30 games and recorded 49 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed over the past two seasons. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders' recent trade with the Minnesota Vikings was scrapped after former second-round pick and defensive tackle P.J. Hall failed his physical, the teams announced Tuesday.

On Monday, the Vikings sent a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the Raiders in exchange for Hall. Following the failed physical, Hall returns to the Raiders, who are expected to release the defensive lineman.

The Raiders selected Hall with the No. 57 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Over the past two seasons, the 25-year-old defender has appeared in 30 games (18 starts) and recorded 49 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed.

The Vikings -- in need of an interior defensive lineman -- traded for Hall after Michael Pierce opted out of the 2020 season last week due to coronavirus-related concerns. The standout defensive tackle has respiratory issues that put him in the high-risk category during the pandemic.

DT P.J. Hall failed his physical and reverts to Las Vegas. S Brian Cole II and WR Justin Jefferson have been activated from Reserve/COVID-19. DT Armon Watts has been placed on Reserve/COVID-19.— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 4, 2020

Minnesota's defensive front took another hit Tuesday when interior lineman Armon Watts was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Vikings also activated rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson and safety Brian Cole II from the list.