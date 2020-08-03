Brian Winters (67) started nine games last season for the New York Jets but was released Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Less than 24 hours after the New York Jets released him, veteran offensive lineman Brian Winters is signing a short-term contract with the Buffalo Bills.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that Winters agreed to a one-year deal with the Bills. Financial details of the agreement weren't disclosed, and the team has yet to confirm the signing.

The Jets released Winters, the team's starting right guard, after seven seasons with the AFC East franchise. The team announced the move Sunday.

Winters, 29, was the longest-tenured player on the Jets roster. He started nine games and was in for 526 offensive snaps last season before he landed on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury.

Winters joined the Jets as a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Kent State product started 16 games in 2018. He appeared in 89 games and had 79 starts during his time with the Jets.

Jon Feliciano, the Bills' starter at right guard last season, will miss between 8-12 weeks after undergoing surgery on a torn pectoral muscle Friday. Winters is expected to compete for the spot.

Winters was scheduled to earn $7.3 million in 2020 before his Jets release. His salary was not guaranteed.