Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, but is asymptomatic. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be absent from the team's training camp while in quarantine at his home.

The Eagles announced Sunday that the coach tested positive for the coronavirus. Pederson held a virtual news conference with reporters Monday. He said he is asymptomatic.

"I'm not going to speculate on a timetable for me [to return]," Pederson said Monday. "I'll treat it just like [we] treat players.

"When I'm back, I'm back."

Assistant coach Duce Staley will handle on-site tasks while Pederson is away. Pederson will continue to lead virtual meetings.

"He is currently in self-quarantine and in communication with the team's medical staff," the Eagles said of Pederson. "The organization is following the protocols established by the NFL and the [players union].

"Any individuals in close contact with Pederson at our facility have been notified and will continue with daily testing procedures and compliance with all protocols before returning to the facility."

Pederson said he is "fortunate" he received the positive test during training camp and not in November or December, when he could have missed regular-season games.

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton was the first NFL coach to test positive for the coronavirus. Payton revealed his diagnosis in March and has since cleared the league's coronavirus protocol.

Pederson said his confidence has not changed when asked about the NFL's coronavirus protocol and the likelihood of a completed season in 2020.

"My confidence hasn't changed at all," Pederson said. "I'm obviously optimistic, but I feel like we are going to play. I'm confident we are going to play. It's unfortunate. Like I told the team last night, this virus holds no prejudice. It can affect any of us."

"We have to abide by the protocols that are in place for our safety."

Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson announced Wednesday that he also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Eagles reported to training camp last week and are scheduled to face the Washington Football Team on Sept. 13 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.