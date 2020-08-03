Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos starting offensive lineman Ja'Wuan James has decided to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, the team announced Monday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that James was considering the move over the past few weeks before informing the team of his decision. He is the second Broncos player -- joining defensive tackle Kyle Peko -- to sit out this season due to coronavirus-related concerns.

Later Monday, James posted a statement on social media saying it was "tough, but the right decision," citing "too much unknown about this virus & about plans handling it going forward."

Ja'Wuan James has informed the team that he is opting out of the 2020 NFL season. pic.twitter.com/k81kboMqBD— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 3, 2020

The Miami Dolphins selected James in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. After spending his first five seasons in Miami, James signed a four-year, $51 million contract with the Broncos in March 2019.

In his first year with the Broncos, James played in only three games (63 snaps) because of knee issues.

Elijah Wilkinson, who started 12 games in place of James last season, was activated from the physically unable to perform list Monday and could be a candidate to fill in for James again. Jake Rodgers is the only other offensive tackle on the Broncos' roster to have started a game for the team.