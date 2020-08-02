Detroit Lions starting quarterback Matthew Stafford on Saturday became the eighth member of the team to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Gardner Minshew and Detroit Lions Pro Bowl signal-caller Matthew Stafford were among the latest additions to their teams' reserve/COVID-19 lists.

The Jaguars announced Sunday that Minshew -- along with running back Ryquell Armstead, tight end Charles Jones, receiver Michael Walker and safety Andrew Wingard -- was placed on the list. According to ESPN, Minshew, Walker and Wingard live in an apartment together.

Jacksonville activated Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier Sunday but placed him back on it later in the day.

Meanwhile, league sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Saturday that the Lions put Stafford on the reserve/COVID-19 list after results came back from the team's third round of testing Friday. He became the eighth member of the franchise to be placed on the list.

Players are placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list either if they have tested positive for the virus or have been in close contact with someone who has it. Players must remain on the list until they are medically cleared to return.

Stafford joined star wideout Kenny Golladay, tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Isaac Nauta, cornerbacks Justin Coleman and Amani Oruwariye, punter Arryn Siposs and safety Jalen Elliott on the Lions' reserve/COVID-19 list.

As players continue to land on the COVID-19 list, several NFL stars -- including New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley -- are joining the growing list of coronavirus-related opt outs.

League sources told USA Today Sports and ESPN on Saturday that Mosley will sit out this season because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Mosley, a four-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro choice, is the highest-paid defensive player on the team.

New England Patriots receiver Marqise Lee also opted out Saturday, becoming the eighth Patriots player to do so. No other NFL team has had more players opt out of the 2020 season.

Lee, 28, became a first-time father earlier this year and said protecting his newborn daughter and family led to the decision. The Patriots confirmed his opt out Sunday.

"This is a big sit-down process I had, with me and my significant other, as far as family goes," Lee told ESPN. "The risk factor in which we believe that's going out there, it just wasn't worth it in a sense. Just too many unknowns."