July 30 (UPI) -- Free-agent running back LeSean McCoy has reached an agreement on a short-term contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Thursday that McCoy agreed to a one-year deal worth more than $1 million with the Bucs. The team has yet to confirm the pact.

"He's very excited to play with established vets like [Tom] Brady and Gronk [Rob Gronkowski] in trying to win another championship," McCoy's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN.

McCoy -- who won his first Super Bowl ring as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs last season -- will compete with Ronald Jones and Dare Ogunbowale for touches. Jones took over duties on first and second down for the Buccaneers in 2019 but struggled at times in pass protection. Ogunbowale served as the team's third-down back.

McCoy, 32, finished with 465 cards and four touchdowns on 101 carries with the Chiefs last season. He also caught 28 passes for 181 yards and another score.

The two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection ended the 2019-20 campaign ranked third among active players with 11,071 career rushing yards, trailing only Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson.

McCoy -- while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles -- won the league's rushing title in 2013 with 1,607 yards. He also led the NFL with 17 rushing scores in 2011.

The Eagles selected McCoy in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh. In 160 career games between the Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Chiefs, he has recorded 11,071 yards and 73 touchdowns on 2,447 carries, along with 503 receptions for 3,797 yards and 16 receiving scores.