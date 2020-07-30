Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard (R) recorded 37 total tackles and five passes defensed in nine games last season. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard to beef up their secondary.

League sources told NFL Media and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that Dennard agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons. Financial details of the agreement weren't disclosed, and the team has yet to confirm the pact because of new coronavirus testing protocols.

Dennard, 28, initially agreed to a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March, but the deal fell apart after the two sides couldn't agree on final contract terms. The failed agreement freed him up to sign with a different team.

The Bengals selected Dennard in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He spent his first six seasons with the Bengals before entering free agency this off-season.

After missing the first few weeks because of an injury last season, Dennard went on to appear in nine games (five starts) and recorded 37 total tackles and five passes defensed.

In 77 career games (24 starts) with the Bengals, he notched 274 total tackles, three interceptions, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one defensive touchdown and 22 pass breakups.

Dennard will join a young Falcons secondary that includes 2020 first-round pick A.J. Terrell, third-year pro Isaiah Oliver and second-year cornerback Kendall Sheffield.

Earlier this off-season, Atlanta lost longtime starter Desmond Trufant, who signed with the Detroit Lions.