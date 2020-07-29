San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch (R) and the team reached an agreement on a five-year extension that will tie him to the franchise through the 2024 season. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers are finalizing a multiyear contract extension with general manager John Lynch.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Wednesday that Lynch and the 49ers reached an agreement on a five-year extension that will tie him to the franchise through the 2024 season. Financial details of the pact weren't disclosed, and the team has yet to confirm the deal.

During a local radio appearance Tuesday, Lynch hinted that a deal with the 49ers was close.

"I could tell you I think there's some good news around the corner," Lynch told KNBR Radio in San Francisco. "I kind of live in the moment, not thinking years and years out, don't know if I'm going to be a lifer at this thing, but I love what we're doing. I love coming to work each day and I think there's some good news on the horizon."

Lynch's deal comes on the heels of the 49ers' announcement in mid-June that head coach Kyle Shanahan was locked up to a new six-year contract. That deal made Shanahan one of the NFL's five highest-paid coaches and will keep him with the team through the 2025 campaign.

Shanahan and Lynch signed matching six-year contracts with the 49ers in February 2017. After posting only 10 total wins in the first two seasons of their rebuilding effort, the 49ers surged to a 13-3 record and a Super Bowl appearance last season.