Former Seattle Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson was released by the team in late May with a failed physical designation.

July 29 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms with former Seattle Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson and officially signed former All-Pro offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele.

The Chiefs announced the signing of Osemele on Wednesday. He initially agreed to a one-year deal with the franchise Saturday after offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on Friday opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns.

Due to injuries, Osemele, 31, played only three games for the New York Jets last season after the team acquired him in a trade with the Oakland Raiders in March 2019. Prior to joining the Jets, he was a first-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection with the Raiders from 2016-18.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Osemele in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. During his rookie season, he switched between right tackle and left guard, solidifying an offensive line that helped the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

Meanwhile, Thompson agreed to a short-term pact with the Chiefs, his agent announced Tuesday night. Terms of the contract weren't disclosed, and the team has yet to confirm the signing.

Thompson provides depth and insurance for the Chiefs' secondary with Juan Thornhill recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in December.

The Seahawks waived Thompson at the end of May with a failed physical designation. His 2019 campaign came to an end after six games due to a shoulder injury that required labrum surgery.

Seattle picked Thompson in the fourth round of the 2017 draft out of Colorado. In 29 career games, he has recorded 80 total tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Also Wednesday, the Chiefs announced that Jovahn Fair, Braxton Hoyett, Jalen Julius, John Lovett, Tyler Newsome and Byran Wright were waived.