Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) has notched 201 total tackles, 40 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one pass defensed in his NFL career. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers and two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa have reached an agreement on a multiyear contract extension that will keep him with the franchise for the next six years.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Tuesday that Bosa agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers. According to the outlets, Bosa's deal includes $78 million fully guaranteed at signing and $102 million in total guarantees, a new NFL record for a defensive player.

Advertisement

The extension is the largest the Chargers have ever given a player and is the first $100 million deal in franchise history, according to ESPN.

Bosa, who is entering the final season of his rookie contract, reported to training camp Tuesday. According to Spotrac, he is scheduled to earn a base salary of about $14.4 million in the final year of his rookie deal in 2020.

The Chargers selected Bosa with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was named to the Pro Football Writers Association's All-Rookie Team in 2016 after recording 40 total tackles and 10.5 sacks in his first season.

In 51 career games with the Chargers, Bosa has notched 201 total tackles, 40 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one pass defensed.

Bosa's best season came in 2017, when he set career highs in tackles (70), sacks (12.5) and forced fumbles (four). He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017 and 2019.