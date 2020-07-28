Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL Draft. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is close to finalizing his first NFL contract after agreeing to terms Tuesday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Burrow and the Bengals reached an agreement on his four-year rookie deal, which includes a fully guaranteed $36.1 million. It also contains a $23.9 million signing bonus.

The contract -- yet to be announced by the Bengals -- is pending a physical that will occur later this week.

Burrow and second-round pick Tee Higgins were the only Bengals rookies who didn't have deals signed as veterans reported to the team facility Tuesday. Higgins signed his rookie contract Tuesday.

The Bengals selected Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in April's NFL Draft after the team finished with the league's worst record last season. Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and guided LSU to a national title in 2019.

Despite not having a signed contract, Burrow has spent the off-season preparing to be the Bengals' starting quarterback in Week 1. According to ESPN, he participated in the team's virtual workouts and held passing drills near his childhood home in Ohio.

Recently, he worked out with new teammates Sam Hubbard, Drew Sample and Freedom Akinmoladun in Cincinnati ahead of training camp.

During his final year at LSU, Burrow set the FBS record for most passing touchdowns in a single season. He ended the year with a 76.3 completion percentage, 5,671 passing yards, 60 touchdowns and only six interceptions.