Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas was placed on the Baltimore Ravens' reserve list.

July 27 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and return specialist De'Anthony Thomas voluntarily opted out of the 2020-21 NFL season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the team announced Monday.

Thomas becomes the second NFL player to sit out this season. His decision came three days after Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif -- a medical school graduate from McGill University in Canada -- decided to opt out to continue the fight against the pandemic at a long-term care facility in Quebec.

After serving as the Ravens' primary kick returner last season, Thomas re-signed with the team in March. He agreed to a one-year, $935,000 contract but was considered on the bubble entering training camp.

Thomas, 27, will receive a $150,000 salary advance and was put on the Ravens' reserve list, meaning he will remain under contract with the club in 2021.

The Chiefs selected Thomas in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Oregon. He spent six seasons in Kansas City before being released midway through last season.

In 69 career games with the Chiefs and Ravens, Thomas has recorded 65 receptions for 509 yards and four touchdowns. He has added 31 rushes for 191 yards and two scores. As a return man, he has racked up 2,436 yards on 166 total returns, with one punt returned for a touchdown.