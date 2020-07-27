New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas spent three seasons with the franchise prior to his release on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- The New York Giants have released kicker Aldrick Rosas after he was arrested earlier this summer and charged with three misdemeanors.

Sources informed NFL Network, ESPN and the New York Post of his expected release on Sunday. Rosas, 25, confirmed the news on social media.

The Giants are expected to sign veteran kicker Chandler Catanzaro to replace Rosas.

Rosas was charged with reckless driving on a highway, hit-and-run property damage and driving with a suspended license after a June 15 hit-and-run crash in Butte County, Calif. The NFL could discipline Rosas for the incident.

He spent three seasons with the Giants. Rosas made the Pro Bowl in 2018.

"I want to thank the Mara and Tisch family for the past [three] years with the New York Giants," Rosas wrote Sunday on Instagram. "It's been an incredible ride and I've met so many amazing coaches and teammates! I wish I could've performed at the level I know I can play at. I have nothing but love towards the New York Giants."

Rosas made a career-low 70.6% of his kicks last season. He made 89.7% of his extra point attempts. Catanzaro did not play last season after he retired after the 2018 season.

The five-year veteran has made 83.8% of his career field goal attempts. Catanzaro split his 2018 campaign between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made 80% of his kicks in 13 games that season. He also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets.

The Giants are scheduled to report to training camp Tuesday. Their first regular season game is set to be against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:15 p.m. EDT Sept. 14 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.