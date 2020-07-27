New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker (27) was arrested on four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm in May. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- The NFL has placed New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar on the commissioner's exempt list with criminal charges pending, the league announced Monday.

According to league policy, players on the exempt list can't practice or attend games but can be present at the team's facility on a reasonable basis for individual workouts, meetings, injury rehabilitation and other permitted non-football activities if allowed by the club.

Baker, a 2019 first-round draft pick out of Georgia, was told to remain away from the Giants' virtual meetings this off-season after police in Miramar, Fla., arrested him on four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm in May.

Dunbar -- alleged to be present during the incident -- faces four counts of armed robbery, according to Broward County court records.

Both cornerbacks are out on bond and were given permission by the court to travel for out-of-state work.

Baker and Dunbar are currently waiting for a decision from the state attorney's office on whether it intends to prosecute the case. The NFL's move to put them on the commissioner's exempt list keeps them away from training camp and allows them to get paid until a decision is made.

According to the original arrest warrant, Dunbar and Baker were accused of stealing money and watches while armed with semi-automatic firearms at a party in South Florida more than two months ago. Police said Baker intentionally threatened the victims with a firearm during the alleged incident.

Since then, the case has had many twists and turns. The witnesses quickly signed affidavits changing their original stories, and the New York Daily News reported earlier this month that a search warrant indicated a witness in the alleged robbery oversaw a payoff to the four victims at the office of Dunbar's former attorney, Michael Grieco.

The NFL has said in recent weeks that the incident remains under review.