July 26 (UPI) -- After a lengthy contract dispute and multiple trade demands, the New York Jets agreed to trade All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks will send safety Bradley McDougald, first-round draft picks in 2021 and 2022 and a 2021 third-round selection to the Jets in exchange for Adams and a fourth-round pick in 2022. The teams announced the deal, which is pending physicals, on Saturday.

League sources told ESPN that Adams is scheduled to travel to Seattle on Monday to undergo his physical with the team.

The deal between the Seahawks and Jets came one month after Adams formally requested a trade. In the days leading up to the deal, Adams openly criticized Jets head coach Adam Gase and the team and said goodbye to teammates on social media.

Despite faltering contract negotiations and Adams' public demands over the past few months, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said the franchise had no intention of trading the Pro Bowl defensive back.

In a statement released Saturday, Douglas said the Seahawks' offer was "one we could not ignore."

"While we had maintained our interest in Jamal Adams having a long, successful career with the Jets, we know it's important to be prepared and willing to adjust to new offers and circumstances," Douglas said. "As I have always said, my job is to listen to calls and this offer was one we could not ignore."

To NY & especially the Jets fans: I love you & will always love you. You all will hold a special place in my heart forever. When I came into the league, you embraced me & watched me grow! We went through it all together. Thank you for the Luv & support these 3 years. #Prez Out. pic.twitter.com/1jkSMJKQNH— Jamal Adams (@Prez) July 25, 2020

The Jets selected Adams in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. Since entering the league, the two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro has recorded 266 total tackles, 12 sacks, 25 passes defensed, two interceptions, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.