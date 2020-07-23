The Washington Football Team players will wear jersey numbers on the side of their helmets and have the name Washington on the front of their jerseys in 2020. Photo courtesy of the Washington Football Team

July 23 (UPI) -- Washington's NFL team will call itself the "Washington Football Team" for the 2020 season and until the NFC East franchise decides on a new nickname.

The Washington Football Team announced that plan Thursday and said it made the decision for "updated brand clarity and consistency purposes." The team said its former nickname and logo will be officially retired before the 2020 season.

"The decision to use 'Washington Football Team' for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community and sponsor input," the team said.

"To date, we have been pleased to see so many people putting forward their vision of what the new name and design should be on their social media channels, and we look forward to including their feedback as this process progresses."

The team will start a 50-day process Friday to retire all old branding from physical property and digital spaces. Washington hopes to complete that process before its first scheduled game Sept. 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

It's the uniforms for us pic.twitter.com/7BGOmSqjMY— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) July 23, 2020

"Ready to roll," Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins tweeted Thursday. "[And ready] to represent my family and the DMV [Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia] area. Here's to a great season."

The Washington Football Team will not change its burgundy and gold color scheme in 2020. The old helmet logo, which featured a depiction of a Native American man, will be replaced by each player's individual number.

The team plans to make new Washington Football Team merchandise available soon at Fanatics and the NFL Shop.