Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer's contract was set to expire after the 2020 season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings are signing head coach Mike Zimmer to a multiyear contract extension.

League sources told ESPN and the Star Tribune on Thursday that Zimmer agreed to a three-year extension that will keep him in Minnesota through the 2023 season. Financial details of the agreement weren't disclosed, and the Vikings have yet to confirm the extension.

Advertisement

Before the start of the playoffs last season, Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf issued a statement -- about 48 hours before kickoff against the New Orleans Saints -- in support of Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman amid rumors about both of their job security.

Zimmer's contract was set to expire after the 2020 season.

"We value Mike and Rick's leadership and we have every intent of Mike continuing as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and Rick leading our football operations, next year and beyond," the statement said.

Zimmer, who is entering his seventh season with the Vikings, is the third-winningest head coach in franchise history with a 57-38-1 record. He has guided the team to the playoffs in three of the last six years.

The Vikings enter the 2020 season coming off an overtime win over the Saints in the NFC Wild Card Round and a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.