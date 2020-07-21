July 21 (UPI) -- The NFL's Washington football team has hired Julie Donaldson to oversee all of its broadcast operation as senior vice president of media, the franchise announced Tuesday.

Donaldson, who becomes the team's highest-ranking female executive, also will be part of Washington's three-person radio team for games, but she won't be doing play-by-play. The Washington Post reported last week that former play-by-play announcer Larry Michael parted ways with the NFL organization amid sexual assault allegations.

Advertisement

Donaldson will be the first woman to be a regular on-air member of an NFL club's radio broadcast booth, according to NFL Research.

"It is with great humility and sincere appreciation that I accept this new role," Donaldson said in a statement Tuesday. "This is a challenge I've been preparing and working towards for nearly 20 years in sports media, including the last decade in Washington.

"I am excited to join the organization as we begin a new era and I look forward to working with my new colleagues in making it stronger than ever."

Before joining Washington, Donaldson spent 10 years at NBC Sports Washington and was part of the pre-game and post-game shows for the NFL team. She served in a variety of roles with the network -- including anchor, reporter and host -- and covered almost every team in the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore regions.

RELATED Washington NFL team to retire Redskins name

"Julie Donaldson is a trailblazing journalist who has worked on multiple award-winning shows and has a passion for sports in the DMV," Washington team owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement Tuesday. "She has contributed countless hours of her time to work alongside Tanya [Snyder] and WOW [Women of Washington] to help raise awareness for breast cancer.

"She has been a staple in the community and I can't think of anyone better to lead our organization's in-house media and content into this new digital age."