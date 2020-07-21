Michael Bennett played for the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots in 2019 before he announced his retirement on Tuesday. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett on Tuesday announced his retirement from the NFL.

"Retiring feels a little like death of self, but I'm looking forward to the rebirth -- the opportunity to reimagine my purpose," Bennett wrote on social media.

"I would like to thank my wife and children, who have sacrificed so much for me to succeed. I'm looking forward to supporting them the same way they have me these past 11 years. I have never been more at peace in my life."

Bennett, 34, appeared in 15 games last season as he split time between the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman had 32 total tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 11 quarterback hits and four sacks in 2019.

Bennett began his NFL career in 2009 when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. He joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2013. Bennett made the Pro Bowl each year from 2015 through 2017 and won a Super Bowl in 2014 while with the Seahawks. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 before he joined the Patriots last off-season. The Patriots traded Bennett to the Cowboys in October.

Bennett had 69.5 sacks in 11 seasons. His brother, Martellus Bennett, also played tight end in the NFL from 2008 through 2017.