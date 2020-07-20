The New York Jets and Giants also said that fans will not be able to attend training camp practices this summer "out of an abundance of caution." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- The New York Giants and New York Jets announced in a joint statement they won't have fans at home games this season "until further notice" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL teams, who play at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., released the statement Monday after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced an executive order limiting outdoor public gatherings to 500 people.

"Today Governor Murphy announced that, due to the ongoing public health crisis, his executive order limiting outdoor public gatherings will apply to events at MetLife Stadium until further notice," the Jets and Giants said in the statement.

"This decision was reached after careful consideration of the current state of the COVID-19 crisis, in discussions with the Giants and Jets, and in consideration of the health and safety of our fans, players and staff, which will continue to be the primary focus for our teams.

"We support Governor Murphy's decision in the interest of public health and safety and, until circumstances change, both the Giants and Jets will play our games without the benefits of fans in attendance. Although we would prefer to have fans at MetLife Stadium for our games, we will continue to work with Governor Murphy's office and will provide updates if necessary."

The teams also said that fans will not be able to attend training camp practices this summer "out of an abundance of caution."