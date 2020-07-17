Washington's NFL team has hired lawyers to investigate allegations of sexual harassment brought by 15 women who worked for the team and two reporters. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- The NFL said Friday it will take action after the Washington team's lawyers investigate allegations of sexual harassment from 15 women who worked for the franchise and two reporters.

"These matters as reported are serious, disturbing and contrary to the NFL's values," the statement said. "Everyone in the NFL has the right to work in an environment free from any and all forms of harassment.

Advertisement

"Washington has engaged outside counsel to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. The club has pledged that it will give its full cooperation to the investigator and we expect the club and all employees to do so.

"We will meet with the attorneys upon the conclusion of their investigation and take any action based on their findings."

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the allegations spanned from 2006 to 2019. The report detailed the allegations of harassment from team executives against the employees and female reporters.

The team has retained D.C.-based law firm Wilkinson Walsh to review the matter.

Neither team owner Daniel Snyder nor the team had commented on the allegations by Friday morning. Coach Ron Rivera -- who was hired Jan. 1 -- said in a statement that he would not "allow any of this."

RELATED Washington NFL team to retire Redskins name

Rivera's daughter, Courtney Rivera, was hired in March to work in the team's social media department.

"We're trying to create a new culture here," Rivera said. "We're hoping to get people to understand that they need to judge us on where we are and where we're going, as opposed to where we've been.

"Biggest thing is that we have to move forward from this and make sure everybody understands we have policies that we will follow and that we have an open-door policy with no retribution.

Rivera added: "Plus my daughter works for the team and I sure as hell am not going to allow any of this! Dan Snyder brought me here to change culture and create an environment of inclusion among employees. I believe everyone that works for this franchise has a vested interest in our success."

Washington, which has not announced a new team name after dropping the brand for insensitivity to Native Americans, and the other 31 NFL teams are scheduled to report to training camp later this month.