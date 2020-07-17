Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes (pictured) and J.J. Watt are two of the NFL's star players who have said they have yet to be informed about specific safety protocols before teams report to training camp this off-season. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- NFL stars J.J. Watt and Patrick Mahomes question if the league is ready to return as players still don't know many details about safety protocols for training camps amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Watt's Houston Texans and Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs on Monday are scheduled to welcome quarterbacks and rookies to training camp.

Players required to report will face discipline if they don't show up, if the NFL and players' union don't reach an agreement on testing and other health and safety protocols before Monday.

"Stuff is crazy, man," Mahomes tweeted Thursday. "All this time we had and now we are down to this."

Team owners have suggested a two-game preseason, compared to the typical four-game slate. The union has proposed an elimination of preseason games.

In the interest of having everyone on the same page in terms of what we know and don't know at this time, here are a few things I've learned being on four NFLPA calls in the last two weeks with hundreds of other players. Keep in mind our rookies are scheduled to report in 48 hrs pic.twitter.com/wAH1XyQenf— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 16, 2020

Watt posted a list of his concerns Thursday on Twitter. He wrote "we want to play" twice on the eight-point list.

Watt also said players want to be "as safe as possible."

Players said they haven't received an infectious disease emergency response plan from teams or the league. They also don't know the frequency of which they will be tested for COVID-19, how positive tests will impact their contracts and roster spots or if they will play preseason games.

The Chiefs have instructed some veterans, rookies and quarterbacks to report Monday for COVID-19 testing. The full team is scheduled to report to camp July 25. Team owners are scheduled to conduct a conference call Friday to discuss the talks between the league and players' union.

Sources told NFL Network that the NFL's latest proposal allows players to opt out of the 2020 season with a written notice by Aug. 1.

The union announced Thursday that 72 players had tested positive for the coronavirus as of July 10. Most teams report for training camp July 28.

The Texans and Chiefs are scheduled to play in the first game of the 2020 NFL season at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 10 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.