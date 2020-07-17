Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was among 87 people arrested Tuesday during the protest. He was released Wednesday afternoon. File Photo by A.J. Sisco/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Felony charges against Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills and other protesters who gathered at Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's home earlier this week to protest Breonna Taylor's death have been dropped.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell said in a statement Friday that Louisville, Ky., police had probable cause for the felony charges but that "in the interest of justice and the promotion of the free exchange of ideas, we will dismiss that charge" for each of the protesters.

Stills was among 87 people arrested Tuesday during the protest, which was held outside Cameron's house. He was released Wednesday afternoon.

Stills and the other 86 protesters were charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, a felony, along with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. Louisville police said some of the protesters threatened to burn down the home if they didn't get justice, prompting the felony charge.

Protests have surfaced around the country as protesters demand for charges to be brought against three officers involved in Taylor's death earlier this year. Taylor, 26, was shot by police in her Louisville home March 13.

Stills, 28, is known for his activism as an NFL player. He has been one of the few players in the league who has continued to kneel on the sideline during the national anthem over the past four seasons in protest of police brutality and racial inequality.

The former Miami Dolphins wideout was a three-time winner of the franchise's Nat Moore Community Service Award before joining the Texans. He also has worked alongside police to help underserved communities during his career.