Washington wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) was expected to compete for the No. 2 wide receiver job before he sustained a season-ending ACL tear.

July 15 (UPI) -- Washington wide receiver Kelvin Harmon will miss the 2020 NFL season after he tore the ACL in his right knee.

Harmon announced the injury Tuesday on social media. He had knee surgery last week. Harmon sustained the injury a month ago while he worked out prior to the team's training camp, which is scheduled to start July 28.

"Surgery went well," Harmon wrote Tuesday on Twitter and Instagram. "God got me."

Harmon was a sixth-round pick by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft. He had 30 catches for 365 yards in 16 games last season. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound wide receiver was expected to compete for the second wide receiver job in the Washington offense, behind No. 1 option Terry McLaurin.

"[The] hardest part about this [and] being private for a month, was getting tagged in media stuff about the season," Harmon tweeted. "I know y'all just doing y'all jobs but do not tag me anymore."

Trey Quinn will compete to be Washington's slot receiver in 2020. Washington also has Cam Sims, Cody Latimer, Steven Sims Jr., Antonio Gibson, Jester Weah, Antonio Gandy-Golden, Emmanuel Hall, Jordan Veasy, Darvin Kidsy, Johnathon Johnson and Isaiah Wright at the position as they head into camp.

Washington is scheduled to start the 2020 regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. EDT Sept. 13 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.