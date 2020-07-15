Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was arrested early Wednesday morning as part of a protest into the police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Still was arrested and faces a felony charge after he participated in a Breonna Taylor protest in Louisville, Ky.

Stills was among 87 people arrested Tuesday during the protest, held outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in which more than 100 people marched from Ballard High School to his home.

Advertisement

Stills was taken into custody Tuesday and booked just after midnight Wednesday morning. Jail records indicate he has not been released.

Protests have surfaced around the country as the protesters demand for charges to be brought against three officers involved in Taylor's death on March 13. Taylor, 26, was shot by police in her home in Louisville.

Stills -- and the 86 others arrested -- were charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, a felony. They also were changed with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. Stills' arraignment was scheduled Wednesday.

Police followed the protesters from the school to Cameron's home at about 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday. Louisville Metro Police Department said Cameron requested for the protesters to be "trespassed" from the property.

"The protesters chose to occupy the front yard of a home owned by the Kentucky Attorney General and continuously chant towards he and his neighbors," Louisville police said in a statement. "At his request, they were trespassed from the property.

"All were given the opportunity to leave, were told that remaining on the property would be unlawful, and chose not to leave."

Police were executing a search warrant with a no-knock clause as part of a narcotics investigation when they entered Taylor's apartment. The officers were met with a gunshot from Taylor's boyfriend, and returned fire. Taylor was shot multiple times by the officers, police said.

When Stills was arrested, he was wearing a shirt that read "Breonna Taylor's killers are still police."

The seven-year NFL veteran had 40 catches for 561 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games last season for the Texans. Stills has also played for the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins.