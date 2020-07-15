Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is expected to play on the franchise tag in 2020 and could be a free agent in 2021. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to play the 2020 season on the franchise tag as the parties have yet to agree to a long-term contract as they near Wednesday's 4 p.m. EDT deadline.

Sources told NFL Network the final offer for Prescott from the Cowboys is worth between $33 million and $35 million per season and includes more than $100 million in guarantees. The Cowboys have offered a five-year deal while Prescott wants a four-year pact. The shorter contract would give Prescott the flexibility to receive another lucrative contract one year earlier.

Advertisement

NFL Network, the Dallas Morning News and ESPN reported that no additional negotiations were scheduled between the Cowboys and Prescott before Wednesday's deadline.

Prescott will receive about $31.4 million in 2020 under the terms of the franchise tag. He would hit free agency after the 2020 season if he doesn't agree to a long-term deal before Wednesday's deadline. The Cowboys could opt to place the franchise tag on Prescott again in 2021 if they don't agree to a long-term contract or let him become a free agent.

RELATED Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to sign franchise tender

Prescott, 26, joined the Cowboys as a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Mississippi State product has made the Pro Bowl in two of his four seasons. Prescott completed 65.1 percent of his passes for a career-high 30 touchdowns and 4,902 yards last season. He also threw 11 interceptions in his 16 starts. Prescott has never missed a start in his career as the Cowboys' quarterback.

Prescott will be the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL for the 2020 season under the terms of the franchise tag. He made about $5 million from his rookie pact.

The Cowboys are scheduled to report to training camp on July 28. Dallas is scheduled to start the regular season with a game against the Los Angeles Rams at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.