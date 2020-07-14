Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) was suspended for the final six games last season after hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with his own helmet during a skirmish at the end of their Nov. 14 game. The NFL reinstated Garrett earlier this off-season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns and All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett are closing in on a massive multiyear contract extension.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Tuesday that Garrett is close to signing a five-year extension worth about $125 million with the Browns. According to the outlets, the deal isn't done yet, but the sides are near an agreement.

Garrett, 24, is expected to sign the contract extension as early as Wednesday. According to ESPN, the Pro Bowl defensive lineman passed a physical Tuesday.

The extension -- which is worth a total of about $144 million over seven years -- would make Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, surpassing Chicago Bears star Khalil Mack ($23 million) in average annual salary. Garrett entered this off-season with two years left on his rookie deal after the Browns picked up his fifth-year option.

The deal would keep Garrett under contract in Cleveland through the 2026 season. According to NFL Media, the extension includes $50 million fully guaranteed at signing and $100 million in total guarantees.

Garrett recorded 10 sacks in 10 games last season, but he was suspended for the final six contests after hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet during a skirmish at the end of their Nov. 14 game. The NFL reinstated Garrett earlier this off-season.

The Browns selected Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He has notched 30.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 37 career games in Cleveland.