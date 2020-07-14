Veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters had interest from several NFL teams this off-season in free agency before he re-signed Tuesday with the Philadelphia Eagles. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday brought back veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters after the team lost offensive lineman Brandon Brooks for the 2020 season due to a torn Achilles.

Philadelphia announced they agreed to a one-year contract for Peters. The pact is worth $6 million and includes $3 million in guarantees.

Advertisement

The nine-time Pro Bowl selection started 13 games for the Eagles last season. Philadelphia let the 6-foot-4, 328-pound offensive lineman hit the free agent market this off-season after his contract expired. Peters drew interest from several teams, but remained in contact with the Eagles prior to the agreement.

Peters has been a star tackle for his entire 16-year NFL tenure, but will likely fill in at guard to replace Brooks. Brooks started all 16 games on the Eagles' offensive line in each of the last three seasons.

The Eagles selected Andre Dillard in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Dillard will likely fill in as the Eagles' left tackle with Pro Bowler Lane Johnson at right tackle.

Philadelphia's offensive line also boasts three-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce and left guard Isaac Seumalo, who started 16 games last season for the Eagles. Philadelphia signed Seumalo to a three-year extension last off-season.

The Eagles are scheduled to play the Washington Redskins in their first regular-season game at 1 p.m. EDT Sept. 13 in Landover, Md.