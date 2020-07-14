Shedeur Sanders, the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders (pictured), will play at FAU next season. File Photo by David Richard/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Shedeur Sanders, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has committed to play football at Florida Atlantic University.

Shedeur announced his commitment on Monday.

He is ESPN's No. 10 quarterback for the class of 2021. Sheduer is the No. 30 quarterback in the class in 247 Sports' rankings. The Trinity Christian High School (Cedar HIll, Texas) star is the No. 8 pocket-passer in ESPN's rankings. He is the first ESPN 300 recruit to pick FAU since the ESPN service began in 2009.

"I want to write my own legacy," said Shedeur, who also considered Louisville and Alabama.

Shedeur -- a three-time state champion -- passed for 3,477 yards, 47 scores and four interceptions last season. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback said he chose FAU because of the presence of coach Willie Taggart. Florida State fired Taggart in November. FAU hired the former Seminoles coach a month later.

"With everything that is going on in our country, there is so much important to me," Shedeur said. "One of those things is to play for a Black head coach, one that is real to me."

Shedeur also said he wants to compete to play as a freshman. Taggart signed his son, quarterback Willie Taggart Jr., as part of the 2020 class. FAU also landed three-star quarterback Cordel Littlejohn in 2018. Owls starter Chris Robinson could still be on the roster for two more seasons in Boca Raton, Fla.

Robinson completed 61.8 percent of his throws for 3,701 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games last season. He led Conference USA in completions, attempts, and passing yards. He also was second in the conference in touchdown passes.