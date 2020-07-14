Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) agreed to a contract Tuesday that will keep him with the franchise through the 2023 season. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs locked down another key player for their title defense Tuesday, agreeing to an $85 million contract extension with defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Jones' agent told NFL Network the four-year pact includes $60 million in guarantees. The Chiefs placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on the defensive lineman in March. The team had a July 15 deadline to sign Jones to a long-term deal.

Advertisement

Another NFL team could have attempted to sign Jones under the terms of the tag, but would have had to surrender two first-round draft picks to Kansas City if the Chiefs chose not to match their offer for Jones.

Jones hinted this off-season that he could skip the entire 2020 season if he didn't receive a long-term contract from the Chiefs. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound defensive lineman had 36 total tackles, 20 quarterback hits, nine sacks, eight tackles for a loss, four passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 13 games last season.

Jones, 26, had three total tackles, three passes defensed and a quarterback hit in two games last postseason. He had a game-high three passes defensed in the Chiefs' Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2 in Miami.

Jones' agreement comes a week after the Chiefs signed star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to an NFL-record 10-year, $503 million contract extension. The Chiefs are scheduled to report to training camp July 28.