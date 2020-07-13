The Washington Redskins logo is seen on a hat prior to the Redskins game at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. The team has used the nickname since 1971 but are expected to change it Monday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- The Washington Redskins will announce a new nickname Monday.

Sources informed Sports Business Daily, ESPN and USA Today Sports of the move Sunday night.

Advertisement

Washington plans to reveal a new name immediately due to a trademark issue. The team is no longer expected to use any Native American imagery but plans to retain its burgundy and gold colors.

The NFC East franchise announced on July 3 that it would "undergo a thorough review" of its nickname, which it has long received criticism for being discriminatory toward Native Americans.

The team has had the nickname since 1971.

Washington's decision to change the name comes amid pressure from several sponsors. FedEx Corp. -- who holds the naming rights for the team's stadium -- requested a team-name change July 2. FedEx Corp. President, Chairman and CEO Frederick Smith owns a minority stake in the Redskins.

FedEx, Nike and PepsiCo each received letters signed by 87 investment firms and shareholders worth a more than $600 billion asking the companies to disassociate from the NFL franchise unless it changes the controversial nickname. Some retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, have also stopped selling team merchandise.

"This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field," Redskins owner Dan Snyder said last week.

Washington has had "internal discussions" about a name change for the past month.