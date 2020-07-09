Patrick Mahomes (15) isn't allowed to participate in many off-field activities that could lead to injuries as part of the new contract he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have to make some sacrifices after he agreed to a 10-year, $503 million extension. The pact includes clauses that will keep him off jet skis and basketball courts.

Mahomes spoke about the specifics of his NFL-record contract Tuesday on 610 Sports Radio. The Chiefs star -- who has already won an NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP -- was told last off-season he wasn't allowed to play basketball after a video surfaced of him from a pickup game.

Advertisement

Teams often provide clauses against activities outside of football for players due to injury risk.

"I still don't think I'm allowed to play basketball," Mahomes said. "I'm sure baseball is not going to be allowed, as well. I know there are a lot of [prohibited activities in the contract]. They have everything from like jet skiing to ... I don't know what all the things are. I read a lot of them.

"It's every pretty much physical activity you can possibly do. I'll probably be sticking to football and video games for awhile now."

Mahomes' father Pat Mahomes Sr., played Major League Baseball for 11 seasons. LaTroy Hawkins, a 21-year MLB veteran, is Mahomes' godfather.

The Detroit Tigers selected the younger Mahomes in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft, but Mahomes had already committed to play at Texas Tech. Mahomes also played on the Red Raiders baseball team before he dropped the sport to focus on college football.

Mahomes played basketball, football and baseball at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, before his time at Texas Tech.