July 8 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert has requested a trade from the team, his agent announced Wednesday on social media.

Mostert's agent, Brett Tessler, wrote on Twitter that his client's demand comes after "months of unproductive talks" with the 49ers on adjusting his current contract.

"After months of unproductive talks with the 49ers about fairly adjusting Raheem Mostert's contract (which paid him for special teams) we have requested a trade," Tessler wrote. "Disappointing that it would come to this for a guy who led all NFL RBs in YPC & helped lead them to the Super Bowl."

Mostert is scheduled to earn a base salary of about $2.6 million this season and is due about $2.9 million in 2021 as part of a three-year deal he signed with the 49ers last year, according to Spotrac. Based on average annual value, Mostert is the team's fourth-highest-paid tailback.

Earlier this off-season, the 49ers traded running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins. The other options in the team's backfield include Tevin Coleman, Jeff Wilson, Kyle Juszczyk and Jerick McKinnon, who hasn't played in two seasons due to knee injuries.

Mostert led the 49ers with 772 rushing yards on 137 carries last season and scored 10 total touchdowns (eight rushing, two receiving). In three postseason games, he recorded 336 rushing yards -- including a franchise-record 220 yards in the 49ers' NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers -- and five touchdowns.