Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) runs against the Buffalo Bills defense during a game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa., on December 15, 2019. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner celebrated the Fourth of July weekend by surprising his mother with a new home.

Conner gifted the Erie, Pa., home to his mother, Kelly Bibbs, on Saturday. He posted a video and photos of the big reveal to his social media accounts.

The video begins with Conner and three brothers welcoming their mother inside the home before she breaks down into tears. Conner then embraces his mom and the brothers say "welcome home" in unison.

"Welcome home Ma! You've sacrificed so much and we can't thank you enough," Conner wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

"You're the reason I go to work day in and day out, to finally give you a place you can call home. I love you."

The Steelers star gifted his father a new truck a month ago.

Conner, 25, was a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh. The 2018 Pro Bowl selection will play on the final year of his rookie contract in 2020.

Conner had 715 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in 10 games last season.