Antonio Brown (17) worked out with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson Wednesday in San Diego, which sparked rumors that he could join the NFC West franchise in 2020. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

July 2 (UPI) -- Former NFL star Antonio Brown traveled to Russell Wilson's house and caught passes from the Seattle Seahawks quarterback after being linked to the NFC West franchise this off-season in free agency.

Brown posted videos from the workout Wednesday on social media.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro remains unsigned after he spent last off-season with the Oakland Raiders before he appeared in one game for the New England Patriots. He was released after he spent two weeks with the Patriots and never returned for the 2019 season.

Brown ran routes and caught passes from Wilson on Wednesday on a practice field at the quarterback's house in San Diego.

"Who would like to see this on Sundays?" Brown wrote for the caption of a video on Instagram. "That was fun!"

Brown has dealt with off-season legal issues and is still under investigation by the NFL amid allegations of sexual assault.

He could be suspended by the NFL if he signs with a team. He also has been linked to the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown's cousin, Marquise Brown, plays for the Ravens.

Sources told NFL Network June 23 that the Ravens and Seahawks have had internal discussions about Brown.

Brown has also worked out this off-season with Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"I'd be happy if we signed him," Jackson said in April. "He's a great player, he shows it each and every year. ... But it's not my decision."

NFL training camps remain on schedule to open in late July. Team facilities remain closed for players -- unless they need medical treatment -- due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL and the NFLPA have advised against player participation in private group workouts amid the pandemic.