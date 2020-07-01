July 1 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday they have signed their top two picks from this year's NFL Draft -- Utah State quarterback Jordan Love and Boston College running back A.J. Dillon -- to rookie contracts.

The Packers signed Love to a fully guaranteed four-year, $12.4 million pact with a signing bonus of about $6.6 million, according to NFL Media. It marks the first time the No. 26 overall pick in a draft class has received a fully guaranteed deal under the current rookie contract system.

Green Bay traded a fourth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins to move up four spots in the first round to select Love at No. 26 in April's draft. The Packers added Dillon at No. 62 overall.

The selections of Love and Dillon were somewhat surprising given the Packers have two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and Aaron Jones at running back. Jones tied Tennessee Titans tailback Derrick Henry for the league lead in rushing touchdowns (16) and equaled Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey for first in total scores (19) last season.

RELATED Brett Favre says Packers should use Jordan Love like Saints QB Taysom Hill

Love is expected to eventually replace the 36-year-old Rodgers. Dillon provides an option behind Jones, whose contract is set to expire in 2021.

It's official! Finally a part of the @packers! A dream come true, can't wait to get started. Shoutout to everyone who's helped me along the way! pic.twitter.com/u5vxIffznA— AJ "The Sauce" Dillon (@ajdillon7) July 1, 2020

Love was the first offensive player the Packers have selected in the first round since the franchise took Mississippi State's Derek Sherrod at No. 32 overall in 2011. Love tossed 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions for Utah State in 2018, but he followed that season with 20 touchdown passes and 17 picks in 2019.

Dillon recorded 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns in his three-year career at Boston College, including 1,685 yards and 14 scores last season.