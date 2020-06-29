Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and his wife, Kelly, have four children after their latest baby was born Friday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, have welcomed their fourth child. The baby arrived a year after Kelly had a 12-hour brain surgery after doctors found a tumor on her cranial nerves.

"Friday, June 26, 2020, our family became complete," Kelly wrote Sunday on social media.

The Staffords, who married in 2015, now have four children. Twin daughters Sawyer and Chandler are 3 years old. They welcomed daughter Hunter in 2018.

The Staffords met at the University of Georgia when Kelly was a Bulldogs cheerleader and Matthew played for the football team. Kelly announced on April 3, 2019, that she had a brain tumor. She had surgery on April 17, 2019.

"One year ago today," Kelly wrote April 17 on Instagram. "I really can't express what I'm feeling today. My feelings are all over the place."

Kelly also thanked several people in her April 17 Instagram post, including Matthew and her children.

"You'll never know how much I pushed myself for you," Kelly said of her children. "How much I wanted to get back to the mommy you three deserved. You and your daddy are the major reason my recovery went the way it did. I love y'all so much."

Matthew, 32, completed 64.3 percent of his throws for 2,499 yards, 19 scores and five interceptions in eight games last season before he sustained a season-ending back injury. He has three years remaining on his contract with the Lions.