Cam Newton's NFL MVP odds went for +10000 to +4000 after he signed with the New England Patriots. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots adding free agent quarterback Cam Newton has boosted the team's odds to win the AFC East division title and Newton to win his second NFL MVP award.

Newton confirmed Sunday night he agreed to a one-year contract with the Patriots. The 2015 NFL MVP spent nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers before he was released in March.

Advertisement

He went unsigned over the initial free agency period and through the 2020 NFL Draft before he was picked up by the six-time Super Bowl champions.

The Patriots appeared headed into the 2020 season with Jarrett Stidham as their starter after future Hall of Famer Tom Brady left the franchise as a free agent and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this off-season.

New England won 12 games last season and was AFC East champion for an 11th consecutive year. BetOline.AG had the Patriots as +2800 favorites to win the next Super Bowl before the Newton signing.

The Patriots now are +2500 favorites. That means a bettor would make $2,500 on a $100 wager on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl ($2,600 payout).

The Patriots' odds to win the AFC Championship were unchanged at +1200, or a $1,200 profit on a $100 bet.

RELATED Chargers considered addition of Cam Newton

Newton's MVP odds were at +10000, but jumped to +4000 after the agreement. The Patriots are now tied with the Buffalo Bills for the best odds to win the AFC East at +130.

Caesars moved the Patriots from +2500 to +2000 favorites to win the Super Bowl after the Newton addition. Caesars also increased the Patriots' conference title odds from +1000 to +900.

Newton's over/under mark for expected games started is at 8.5 at BetOnline.AG and SportsBetting.AG.

The former Panthers quarterback completed 67.9 percent of his throws for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his last full season in 2018. Newton -- one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history -- also had 488 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in his 14 starts in 2018. Newton missed 14 games last season due to a foot injury.

Newton has appeared healthy this off-season as he often posts photos and videos of his workouts on social media. Sources told ESPN Newton was declared healthy from foot and shoulder injuries after he passed a physical in March.

"I'm excited as I don't know what right now," Newton wrote Sunday on social media. "All praise to God. Dropping content [Monday]. I hope you're ready. Let's go Pats!"

The Patriots picked Stidham in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Auburn product completed two of four pass attempts and threw an interception in three appearances last season.

The Patriots also have veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer and undrafted free agent rookies Brian Lewerke and J'Mar Smith on their depth chart.

SportsBetting.AG also has Newton as a -125 favorite to be the Patriots' Week 1 starter, with Stidham at +110 and Hoyer at +1000.

Brady, 42, completed 60.8 percent of his throws for 4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 16 starts last season for the Patriots.

Moments from Tom Brady's career New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sets himself up to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 27, 2002, in Pittsburgh.The Patriots defeated the Steelers 27-17. Photo by Stephen Gross/UPI | License Photo Brady speaks to the media during Super Bowl XXXVIII media day at Reliant Stadium in Houston on January 27, 2004. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo License Photo Brady displays the Lombardi Trophy for the fans after Super Bowl XXXIX in Jacksonville, Fla., on February 6, 2005. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 24-21. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | Brady stands in the tunnel before a game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland on November 7, 2010. Photo by David Richard/UPI | License Photo Brady (L) shakes hands with Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning at the end of the game in Foxborough, Mass., on October 7, 2012. The Patriots defeated the Broncos 31-21. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo Brady points to the stands after completing a 24-yard touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxborough, Mass., on November 18, 2012. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo Brady stands on the field while warming up before the game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass., on December 10, 2012. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo Brady walks on the field after he and his team defeated the Denver Broncos 34-31 in overtime in Foxborough, Mass., on November 24, 2013. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo Brady takes the field with teammates for their first home game of the season against the Oakland Raiders in Foxborough, Mass., on September 21, 2014. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo Brady (R) congratulates New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski after scoring on a five-yard reception in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens in Foxborough, Mass., on January 10, 2015. The Patriots defeated the Ravens 35-31. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo Brady holds up the the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the game against the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on January 18, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/ UPI | License Photo License Photo Brady (L) congratulates New England Patriots Julian Edelman after catching a pass for a three-yard TD against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Ariz., on February 1, 2015. The Patriots defeated the Seahawks 28-24. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | Brady scores on a one-yard quarterback keeper against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on October 11, 2015. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo Brady drops back for a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in Foxborough, Mass.,on December 6, 2015. Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo Brady sails after being hit by Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib during the AFC Championship game in Denver on January 24, 2016. Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo Brady (L) bumps fists with head coach Bill Belichick when a time out is called in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., on November 27, 2016. The Patriots won 22-17. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (L) celebrates with Brady after he scored on a 10-yard touchdown reception in the AFC Championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Foxborough, Mass., on January 22, 2017. Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo License Photo Brady gets a hug from his daughter Vivian Lake Brady after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime of of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | Brady give instructions to young players at his American football clinic in Tokyo on June 21, 2017. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo Brady gives high fives to members of the U.S. Armed Forces before the game against the Atlanta Falcons in Foxborough, Mass., on October 22, 2017. Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo Brady drops back for a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers in Foxborough, Mass., on October 29, 2017. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo Brady celebrates a six-yard touchdown by running back James White (not pictured) in the AFC Divisional round playoff game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass., on January 13, 2018. The Patriots defeated the Titans 35-14. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo Brady (L) and wide receiver Danny Amendola stand on the victory podium after the duo connected on the game winning touchdown pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars, winning 24-20 in the AFC Championship game in Foxborough, Mass., on January 21, 2018. Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo License Photo Brady sits on the field after missing the last pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minn., on February 4, 2018. The Philadelphia Eagles won 41-33 for their first Super Bowl in 52 years. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | Brady gets set to throw a pass against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., on November 25, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Brady looks up the field in the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Foxborough, Mass., on January 13, 2019. The Patriots defeated the Chargers 41-28. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo License Photo Brady (R) hugs Patriots president Jonathan Kraft after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta on February 3, 2019. New England won its sixth Super Bowl, beating Los Angeles 13-3. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | Brady throws the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia on November 17, 2019. The Patriots won 17-10. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo Brady heads off the field after losing to the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Mass., on December 29, 2019. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 27-24. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

The Patriots are scheduled to start their preseason against the Detroit Lions at 7:30 p.m. EDT Aug. 13 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. They are to battle Newton's former team, the Panthers, in the second week of the preseason.

The Patriots have a regular-season matchup scheduled against the Panthers in 2021.