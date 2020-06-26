New Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has drawn criticism after he hosted private workouts at a high school in Tampa, Fla. Photo courtesy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

June 26 (UPI) -- Tom Brady used a quote from former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to respond to critics after he received feedback for workouts he has had with teammates in Tampa, Fla., against the advice of the NFL and players' union.

NFL team facilities remain closed to players due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league expects to open training camps in late July.

Players have met virtually all off-season with their respective teams but some have opted to workout in individual sessions around the United States, alongside teammates and players from other teams.

Brady posted photos from a workout Tuesday at Berkeley Preparatory School. Star Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin were among those in attendance.

The workout followed a statement Saturday from players' union medical director Dr. Thom Mayer, who advised against such workouts.

"The only thing we have to fear, is fear itself," Brady posted Thursday for the caption on an Instagram photo of himself at the workout.

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills told reporters Thursday that the league and players' union are "on the same page" when it comes to players' participation in Brady-like workouts amid the pandemic.

"This is, again, a place where the NFLPA and the NFL are in the same exact place, which is we want whatever makes the safest possible environment for all of our constituents, whether they be players, coaches, trainers, medical staff, anyone in that team environment," Sills said.

"So we're going to work very hard together to educate everyone about the steps that we feel collectively are going to be most effective at reducing risk for everyone. Again, this is all about risk reduction to try to mitigate risk. We know that we can't eliminate risk."

The NFL canceled the first scheduled 2020 preseason game -- the Hall of Fame Game -- on Thursday due to the coronavirus.

The NFL preseason is now scheduled to begin Aug. 13. The regular season is scheduled to start Sept. 10.