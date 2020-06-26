Former Giants edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (90) was traded to the Buccaneers before the 2018 season. Earlier this off-season, he signed a two-year, $25 million deal with the Bucs. File Photo by Rich Kane/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul underwent minor arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Friday.

Pierre-Paul posted a video of himself on Snapchat as he waited at the hospital to have the procedure. He also recorded himself walking on crutches with his knee bandaged and getting into his car after the operation.

"Get this surgery. You feel me? But I'm 'Gucci' though. You feel me?" Pierre-Paul said in the video. "Because your boy just had to do it. He just had to do it. ... Your boy good. I just had a little tune-up. But to be honest, if I'm going to break that sack record this year, I needed to do the surgery. So I did it."

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Pierre-Paul is expected to be ready for training camp.

Pierre-Paul -- who suffered two fractured vertebrae in his neck last off-season -- notched 27 total tackles, 8.5 sacks and two passes defensed in 10 games last season. The neck ailment forced him to miss the first six games of the 2019-20 campaign, and he was listed on the team's injury report with a knee injury on multiple occasions last year.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection was traded from the New York Giants to the Buccaneers before the 2018 season. Earlier this off-season, Pierre-Paul signed a two-year, $25 million deal with the Buccaneers.