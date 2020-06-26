June 26 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick O'Leary -- the grandson of golf legend Jack Nicklaus -- says he feels "good" after he had surgery to clear a 100% blockage after a heart attack.

O'Leary, 27, had the heart attack in May and had heart surgery May 19 to clear the blockage. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound tight said he will be on blood thinners for up to a year. He will miss the 2020 NFL season but plans to return in 2021.

"I feel good," O'Leary told the Palm Beach Post. "I feel better than I did before. I've got to be on blood thinners for six months to a year. That's really the only reason now why I can't play football. If I [got cut], they said that would be the biggest problem, wouldn't be able to stop the bleeding."

The Raiders placed O'Leary on the reserve/non-football injury list on Monday. The Florida State product had 13 catches for 109 yards and a touchdown in 12 games last season. O'Leary played five games for the Jacksonville Jaguars and seven games for the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

O'Leary entered the league as a sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Raiders are scheduled to play the Seattle Seahawks in their first preseason game at 10 p.m. EDT Aug. 13 in Seattle. They will face the Carolina Panthers in their first regular season game at 1 p.m. EDT Sept. 13 in Charlotte, N.C.