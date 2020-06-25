Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21), who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, said he doesn't know how the NFL can keep players healthy this season. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott says he feels "good" after a positive test for COVID-19 but questions how the NFL will be able to keep players healthy for the 2020 season.

Elliott was arguably the league's highest-profile player to test positive for the coronavirus when he confirmed the diagnosis more than a week ago. Elliott spoke about his recovery Wednesday on Twitch as he played Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with Scooter Magruder.

Elliott, 24, said he had a cough and shortness of breath due to the coronavirus but felt "normal" otherwise.

"I would say I had one or two days where I felt symptoms, and even then it wasn't too bad. I had a cough and a little bit of shortness of breath," Elliott said. "But now I would say I feel good, I feel normal.

"I still can't work out. I could've gone and gotten retested this week. I just decided it won't hurt just to wait another week and just give myself more time to rest up. But I feel good."

Elliott led the NFL with 304 carries and 1,434 rushing yards in 2018. He had 1,357 yards on 301 carries in 16 starts last season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection had 1,777 yards from scrimmage and 14 scores in 2019.

NFL team facilities remain closed to players but the league plans to allow teams to have training camp in late July. The league has announced extensive safety protocols for players to return but the guidelines have been criticized.

Elliott said he "doesn't know" if an NFL season will happen.

"I just feel like there's a lot of moving parts that have to be figured out," Elliott said. "I just don't know how they can keep the players healthy. You've got to put the health of the players first.

"And it's not even so much I would say the players' health because I got corona and it didn't really affect me much. But a lot of people have kids, they may have kids with asthma, their parents or grandparents may live with them.

"We have to find a way to make sure the players and their families, and the coaches and their families, aren't put at risk."

The Cowboys were scheduled to play in the Aug. 6 NFL Hall of Fame game, the first game of the preseason, before the game was canceled Thursday.

Dallas' first regular-season clash is against the Los Angeles Rams at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 13 in Los Angeles.