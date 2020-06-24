New Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was among at least a dozen players at a workout Tuesday in Tampa, Fla. Photo courtesy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

June 24 (UPI) -- Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players had a workout in Tampa, Fla., days after the NFL players' union said players should not train together due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in certain states.

Brady posted photos of the workout Tuesday at Berkeley Preparatory School on his Instagram story. Sources told the Tampa Bay Times at least a dozen players attended the two-hour workout. Florida has been one of the states with a surge in coronavirus cases in the last week.

Players' union medical director Dr. Thom Mayer on Saturday advised players against such workouts.

"Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts," Mayer said in a statement. "Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.

"We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences."

The Buccaneers on Saturday also announced that "individuals" at their training facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. Team facilities are still not open to players due to pandemic safety precautions. The Buccaneers started the first phase of facility reopening June 10, which allowed for a limited amount of staff members to return to AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa.

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, center Ryan Jensen, cornerback Jamel Dean and safety Mike Edwards were also at the workout. No face masks were visible on any of the workout attendees on Brady's Instagram.

Training camps are scheduled to open in late July.